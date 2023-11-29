Robert Gomes III of Wareham pleads not guilty to killing father with ghost gun

Click here for updates on this story

WAREHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Wareham man accused of killing his father with a ghost gun pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Police say a neighbor heard the shooting yesterday and then heard 26-year-old Robert Gomes III say, “I shot my dad.”

When police arrived at the scene on Monday at 3:35 p.m., they found 61-year-old Robert Gomes Jr. shot to death on the back deck of their home. Prosecutors say the father and son lived together and Wareham police have responded to domestic incidents with the family before.

Prosecutors said Robert Gomes III told police his relationship with his father was abusive. Robert Gomes III said when he returned home Monday afternoon, he found his father in his room. He said that he went to his room and put marijuana, a bong and a gun he purchased online into a bag and put the bag on the back porch.

According to Robert Gomes III, he then asked his father to open the shed so he could take a picture of a power washer for a friend. Robert Gomes III said his father began to go out to the shed, clenching his fists and his teeth, and then turned around and said “I’m going to kill you.” Gomes told police he got his gun out of the bag and pointed it at his father and shot him.

Prosecutors say he called an aunt, his sister, and 911 to report the shooting.

Police found a ghost gun at the scene with the serial number filed off in a black bag on the back deck, and shell casings were found in the yard.

“As an officer arrived, he observed a male party – the defendant– standing in the driveway with arms up in the air. The defendant was asked if he still had a firearm on him. He stated that he did not; that it was located in a bag on the back deck. He was then placed into a cruiser. Wareham detectives responded to the back deck of the residence where they located the victim in this case, Mr. Robert Gomes Jr., who was determined to be deceased by EMS personnel at approximately 3:52 p.m,” the prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Gomes faces multiple charges and was held without bail. He is due back in court on December 27.

