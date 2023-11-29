Truck plunges from overpass onto I-95 in Jacksonville

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WSVN) — A dramatic wreck unfolded in Jacksonville as a truck plummeted from an overpass onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The incident occurred Sunday morning when the driver, who admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, awoke to the nightmare of his truck freefalling 20 feet.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with head and neck injuries.

Authorities cited him for careless driving in the aftermath of the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.