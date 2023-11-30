Lowell parents concerned after 3 people tried to enter elementary schools

Click here for updates on this story

LOWELL, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Lowell school officials are warning the community that three intruders tried to enter two schools without the proper authorization.

Parents say they found out the three intruders tried to make their way into Moody and Shaughnessy Elementary Schools on Tuesday, but alert staff members wouldn’t let them in.

The district protocol is that no one can get into Lowell schools without proper identification and a legitimate reason.

Still, the attempted intrusion was enough for police to ramp up patrols around the schools.

“Alarming,” said Vannen Prio who has two girls in Lowell Elementary Schools. “It’s a deep concern that anybody should have.”

Neighbors next to Moody School took note of the police presence.

“I just noticed that there was a cop car out front with their lights on and I was like, ‘oh, that’s kind of odd,’ but not that odd because there’s been a lot of strange activity in the last couple of months,” said neighbor Diana Brazil.

In a letter to parents the superintendent said law enforcement have also been warning about similar incidents in other districts across the state, and because of the previous incidents in other districts, school leaders had been briefed in advance of to be extra diligent with door safety protocols.

“The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priority. All buildings are locked, and visitors must be buzzed in by staff through a doorbell that is equipped with video surveillance,” said interim Superintendent of Schools Liam Skinner.

School officials say it’s a good reminder to make sure doors are closed behind people when they go in and out of a building and never prop a door open.

“It isn’t all that odd that something like that would happen but still kind of very unsettling that is going on right next door,” said Brazil.

The incidents are now lessons for parents to teach their kids should they encounter anyone suspicious.

“Stay away, as soon as you see a person walking towards you, bust a U-turn and go home, we scream, call out mom and dad or anyone else you see that’s an adult,” said Prio.

Police say the incidents are under investigation.

The FBI sent WBZ a statement saying: “Our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products. As part of the continuous dialogue with our law enforcement partners, the FBI routinely shares information to assist law enforcement in protecting the communities they serve. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

