Gifted 6-year-old girl with Einstein-level IQ shines in the classroom as member of Mensa

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) — A young girl from New Jersey is proving that you don’t have to be Albert Einstein to be considered a genius.

Declan Lopez is bubbly, has a beautiful personality and she’s brilliant.

At just 6 years old, Lopez is a member of the Mensa society, which includes the smartest of the smartest with an IQ of 138 — that’s Einstein level.

“I’m interested in arts, science, math and geography,” Lopez said.

The gifted kindergartener reads on a third or fourth grade level.

Lopez goes to school in Dover, New Jersey where she is a shining star.

“My favorite thing to learn is a force in motion,” Lopez said.

Her parents started noticing Lopez’s intelligence early on when she was 18 months old.

“We were on a trip in the airport, and she just started to count in Mandarin,” Declan’s mom Meachel Lopez said.

So, there is a challenge in keeping the active 6-year-old intellectually stimulated, with an activity chart, while letting her be a kid.

“I want her to laugh and joke and make mistakes and do things that 6-year-olds do,” Meachel Lopez said.

On top of raising an exceptional daughter, there is strong evidence showing Lopez’s little brother Maddox is following in her footsteps.

The Lopez’s are trying to figure out if brilliance runs in the family DNA.

They add that Google and Alexa have become their best friend because their kids know things that they can’t answer without artificial intelligence.

Their kids are the real deal. They are special youngsters thirsty to learn everything.

