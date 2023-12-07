Burglars suspected of breaking into more than a dozen pharmacies across NYC, police say

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are trying to track down a group of burglars they say broke into more than a dozen pharmacies across New York City.

The first incident happened back in July, but 19 others have been reported between October 3 and December 2.

The break-ins took place in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

Most of the incidents were carried out by two suspects, but four involved a third suspect.

Police said they stole everything from prescription drugs to a credit card machine and more.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

