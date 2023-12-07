Man accused of killing mother, 10-month-old in Daytona Beach arson, murder officially charged

Click here for updates on this story

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Charles Ivy, who is accused of arson and murder after a mother and 10-month-old baby died in Daytona Beach, has officially been indicted, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the Volusia County Grand Jury heard Ivy’s case. He allegedly stabbed Den’Jah Moore more than 100 times and then set her apartment on fire on Nov. 20. Moore died from her injuries, and so did her 10-month-old son.

Two other children were rescued by officials and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Ivy was charged with two counts of capital first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson dwelling.

This case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.