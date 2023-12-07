Virginia mailman admits to stealing mail on his route

Click here for updates on this story

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (WTKR) — The News 3 Investigative Team continues to report on an increase in mail theft both locally and nationally, especially this time of year. The one person you don’t expect to be the problem is the postman himself, but that’s exactly what happened in Chesapeake.

Crime Analyst Richard James was a detective for more than 30 years in Norfolk and weighed in on the case.

Attacks on letter carriers continue as leaders debate how to handle the issue “We don’t expect our postal carriers to steal our mail and that’s what happened in this particular case,” said James.

Thirty-seven greeting cards and envelopes were found ripped open in a recycling bin behind a Chesapeake business back in March of 2022, according to federal court records. The business became suspicious and called police, then handed over video evidence to authorities which sparked an investigation, according to court records.

Postal employee Michael Stelly was hired back in July 2021. He recently pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen mail.

Court records state Stelly admitted to riffling through customers’ mail about two to three times a week since January 2022. It states authorities also found five gift cards in his car when they searched it.

It states the manager at the Chesapeake Main Post Office also advised the special agent investigating the case that she received a letter from an anonymous person that the defendant had a copy of the customer’s check in his personal phone for $1,850. She also provided a picture of the check to authorities.

It states Stelly denied going through mail at first, but after being shown mail recovered from his route, he admitted to the crime.

The Officer of the Inspector General issued a statement that read, “…if the public suspects postal employees stealing mail, they can report that to the Office of Inspector General hotline.”

They also provided a copy of their Semiannual Report to Congress where they talk about mail theft and includes statistics.

News 3 previously spoke to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service about a number of issues, including mail theft involving employees.

“We do have very few instances where our postal employees are actually involved,” said a spokesman.

“This particular case will tarnish the trust that we have in the United States Postal Services and the employees,” said James.

Stelly is looking at a maximum of five years. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of July.

His attorney said they had no comment about the matter. Attempts to reach Stelly directly were unsuccessful.

