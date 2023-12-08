Senator, residents renew fight after lawmakers strip exposure funding

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Dawn Chapman lives near the West Lake Landfill and is now furious her efforts to secure funding for families potentially exposed to nuclear radiation has failed.

“This was the wrong decision and I watched you all be champions for your workers in other states,” said Chapman. “Please do the same now for the citizens.”

Chapman says her son and husband suffer from crippling autoimmune diseases from exposure to nuclear waste.

“It’s just the amount of work they make us have to do to get there, it’s really just infuriating,”: said Chapman. These people are dying of cancer and it’s probably their last Christmas.

Ashley Bernaugh isn’t happy with lawmakers’ decisions either.

“This is due to people who have been wronged by our federal government,” said Bernaugh.

Despite the U.S. Senate passing an earlier version of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, on Wednesday lawmakers removed the provision from a defense policy bill.

“It is important to make them understand that that is not accepted and I’m not just going to roll over for it,” said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. “The people of Missouri have gotten nothing for 50 years. They have been poisoned and lied to by their government.”

Hawley says he will do whatever it takes to stall passing the bill.

In March, First Alert Four reported that Jana Elementary in Florissant would close for good after conflicting reports on radioactive contamination.

Back in the 1940′s, uranium was processed in Downtown St. Louis for the Manhattan Project and the nuclear weapons program. In 1949 documents from Mallinckrodt Chemical Works showed nuclear waste spilled into Coldwater Creek.

Thursday First Alert Four’s cameras saw heavy equipment outside the closed school. Earlier in the year, the Army Corps of Engineers started working behind it removing remaining radioactive waste.

While securing compensation for lifelong health issues didn’t pan out, the fight continues.

“We made a horrific sacrifice and helped win WWII, this is not too much to ask,” said Chapman. “This is decades later and we need you to make the right decision and save our lives.

