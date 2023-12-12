Waukesha police K-9 apprehends wanted suspect after pursuit through several counties

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit throughout several counties in southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to Waukesha police, officers were notified around 2 p.m. of a vehicle traveling through Waukesha that was wanted in connection to an armed carjacking, armed robbery and vehicle pursuits.

Police say the vehicle traveled off-road in an open area west of the Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin building and officers used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle. The driver continued to rev his engine while stopped in a marsh area, and police say he would not listen or surrender to law enforcement.

Eventually, a Waukesha police K-9 apprehended the suspect.

Authorities say agencies from Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Illinois all have interest in this suspect, and charges will be made at a later date.

Four Waukesha police squads were damaged during the pursuit. Police say the suspect was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained while fighting with the police K-9.

Officials say the K-9 and officers were uninjured.

