City Council approves Millennium Studios lease to Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Standing ovations don’t happen often at Shreveport City Council meetings, especiall when it comes approving a building lease.

But this is no ordinary building. It’s the city-owned Millennium Studios. And its new leasee will be Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television Louisiana.

50 Cent has released music such as “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop.” Those songs are still being played in clubs currently.

Jackson soon will make a big mark on the arts in Shreveport.

“Millennium Studios brings a whole new, fresh breath of fresh air to our city, to this region. It’s going to be great, this was a big deal today,” said Councilman James Green.

The lease includes a a stipulation that G-unit must be actively producing shows with no lapses of more than 180 days, and the building can only be used for film, video, and music productions.

Ricky Latt, a recording artist, says that this lease will help expose local youth to the arts.

“I think it is going to really be beneficial for our youth. Give them an outlet, let them know that, hey, you don’t have to go outside of Shreveport,” said Latt.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed their excitement and hope for the future of the studio.

“The residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca. As we were in the film industry back in 2006. So it is definitely overwhelming excitement,” said Taylor.

“We’re delighted and we look forward to working with G-unit and really helping to restart the film and video industry in Shreveport,” said Arceneaux.

Jackson sent us a statement saying: “I am excited to get started on building a state-of-the-art production facility. Shreveport, Louisiana is a wonderful community that will be a great home for G-Unit Studios. Founding my own studio is the next step in my plan to expand G-Unit Film & Television’s output of premium, diverse content across all media and to provide more opportunities for artists, crew and the communities that support production of that content.”

The lease agreement is for 30 years with a 15-year option after that.

The yearly rent is $2,400. But G-unit will be responsible for maintenance, which is currently costing the city $180,000 annually.

G-unit will take over the building Jan. 1.

