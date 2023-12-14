Wanted Tennessee man allegedly killed toddler after throwing him against a wall while babysitting

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is wanted by a slew of law enforcement agencies after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old against a wall while he was babysitting and killed him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 2, deputies responded to a call on J D Randolph Road regarding a 2-year-old child, Ventura Mora-Francisco, being found unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital for a major traumatic brain injury. Deputies interviewed the child’s mother, Sara Mora, and live-in boyfriend Ashton Cole Sensing, who was babysitting the child and three other children at the time the injury occurred.

During the interview, Sensing said the child fell into a small air vent on the floor and then fell again causing the child to go unresponsive while he was sleeping on the couch in the living room, according to the sheriff’s office. Eventually, Sensing admitted to getting upset with the child on numerous occasions throughout the day which led to him throwing the child into a wall and hitting the child making him unresponsive, according to police.

Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital said the child’s injury was inoperable and unsurvivable. The injuries were classified as non-accidental blunt trauma.

Three days later, on Dec. 5, the child died at the hospital. On Dec. 7, a first-degree murder warrant was obtained as well as an aggravated child abuse warrant against Sensing.

The sheriff’s office said he’s been on the run since Dec. 6 and has been avoiding law enforcement since that time.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child. There is no more important resource than the future of our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.