North Carolina teenager diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time makes a wish to meet his favorite Youtuber

Click here for updates on this story

WILKES COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A Wilkes County teenager, whom WXII covered almost a decade ago when he was diagnosed with brain cancer, is now facing another cancer diagnosis and his family is sharing his wish.

Addison Bridges is 15 years old, and on first glance he’s like any other teenager You can find him playing video games, expanding his nerf collection, and spending time with his family. However unlike a lot of people, Addison has been diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time in his life.

“Addison, when he was two, he was diagnosed with a germ cell tumor,” said his father, Adam Bridges. “He beat that. 11 years later, he was diagnosed with a high grade glioma, which is a secondary cancer caused from the treatment from the first cancer.”

Addison has been experiencing it for about a year, and it’s taking a toll on his body.

“It’s giving me like, weakness on my right side and stuff,” said Addison

“It’s hard watching him have weakness,” said his dad. “The tumor has grown to cause weakness on his right side. So his face his arm, his leg, are all compromised and to not be able to play his playstation and stuff is a hard thing for us to watch.”

In the midst of his treatment, Addison has a wish he’s hoping to be granted, to be able to meet with popular youtuber and content creator Mr. Beast.

“He wants to meet Mr. Beast and hang out with him,” said his Dad. “Or do something special with the kids at St. Jude.

“I think he’s cool,” said Addison. “He’s a good person. He gives away money and helps people and give them what they need.”

While Addison waits on his wish to be granted, his dad says he’s taking every day one step at a time.

“He’s never let anything hold him back,” said his Dad. “He’s a good boy. He’s a strong boy, and the strongest person i know.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.