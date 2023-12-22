Caddo Parish family searches for answers 30 years after woman’s murder

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A murder that took place in Caddo Parish 30 years ago remain unsolved. But neither the investigators nor the victim’s family have given up hope that someone will be held accountable.

“It’s very frustrating because we want to get closure for the family. Family wants questions answered,” said Caddo Parish sheriff’s Det. Vincent Jackson.

On Nov. 14, 1993, the body of Sharon Glover was found in a ditch on Mount Olive Church Road near state Highway 169 in southwest Caddo Parish.

“We think from the scene that she was dumped there. Yes,” said Jackson. “We know that there were multiple stab wounds to her body. We’re unsure of who did it or who’s involved with it. That’s what we’re still trying to determine now.”

Glover left behind two children. Her daughter, Nakita Lewis, was only 8 years old and has few memories of her.

“Dancing the Soul Train on the weekend, her indulging my love of Star Wars on a weekend. But beyond that I know she loved me and my brothers. She always told me to protect him, but I don’t have much other than that,” said Lewis.

Now, Lewis is 38 years old. Sharon only made it to 27.

“My mother didn’t even get to do half the things I get to do. You know, my children tend to ask, well, where is your mom? What? Why? Where’s my granny? Where’s my meme? You know, and I have to explain to them that she’s not here,” said Lewis.

She wants answers about who killed her mother and why. She wants to be able to explain to her kids what happened.

“It is one thing we know that she died. We have a body, but it’s another thing not knowing why she died or who did it. Like growing up wondering if somebody is going to come for me or am I sitting next to the person who did it. That was scary for a while,” said Lewis.

But now, with Jackson looking into the case again, the family has hope.

“Before I didn’t feel like anyone cared. And I feel like he does,” said Lewis.

But there are challenges.

“The biggest obstacle is locating people that actually know about the case as well as getting new evidence to help close the case,” said Jackson.

They’ve had about five persons of interest over the years, but none of those panned out. A couple of years ago, tips stopped coming in. The family and detectives are hoping someone out there can speak up and give them answers after 30 years of waiting.

“I really miss her and I know it’s not going to bring her back, but if I can just find closure and who did this, that’d be really a blessing to me,” said Leeann Watkins, Glover’s mother.

