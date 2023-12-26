Make-a-Wish will fulfill a four-year-old’s dream of meeting princesses

Click here for updates on this story

BEL AIR, Maryland (WMAR) — The past couple of years hasn’t been easy for a four-year-old in Bel Air who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. In January, McKensie Jay’s royal wish to be surrounded by princesses will be a reality thanks to the Make a Wish Foundation Mid Atlantic.

“Mommy look I’m watching Ana mommy,” said Jay. “You’re watching Moana?” said McKensie’s mother Rachel Price.

Jay loves princesses, Mickey and Minnie and all things Disney.

“McKensie is very bubbly, she’s very strong willed, she’s very determined. She’s just a happy go lucky kid,” said Price.

Four and full of life, but at two-years-old her mother Price said she knew something wasn’t right.

“So she started having symptoms around two where she was off balance, she threw up every day, we couldn’t go anywhere without her getting sick in the car,” said Price.

After constant trips to the doctor, an MRI showed Jay was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“She had Medulloblastoma, in the fourth ventricle which is the back part of your brain. It controls your speech it controls your emotions and basically her whole fourth ventricle was a tumor,” said Price.

While surgery took away the tumor, it was just the beginning of her recovery.

“Once the tumor was removed then she had to go to a physical therapy because she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t swallow, she couldn’t talk, she couldn’t do anything. She just basically laid in bed,” said Price.

It took two years of chemo, radiation and therapy. And as luck would bring on St. Patrick’s Day Jay was declared cancer free at Sinai Hospital.

“She rang her bell and completed her treatment, she has not needed any more treatment. She gets MRI’s every three months and she’s been clean ever since,” said Price.

It was a magical moment for the family. Now the Make a Wish Foundation Mid Atlantic is making another magical moment.

“We grant wishes to every eligible child battling a critical illness in Maryland, DC and Northern Virginia” said Bradley Norwood who is the Make a Wish Mid Atlantic Director of Giving and Engagement.

In January, Jay will go from watching princesses on TV to seeing them in person at Disneyworld.

“Why did we choose Disney?” said Price. “Because that’s all she loves. She spent so much time in that hospital not able to get out of bed. It’s the only thing she could have control of is what she wanted to watch and she did nothing but want to watch Mickey Mouse and Disney princesses.”

Although Jay is still on the road to recovery, her mom said this trip will be a positive highlight on her medical journey.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.