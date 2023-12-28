Howard County cemetery desecration leaves community members saddened

Click here for updates on this story

ELKRIDGE, Maryland (WBAL) — The historic Rosa Bonheur Memorial Park in Howard County suffered significant desecration on or about Dec. 19.

The incident involved the removal of grave markers, the exhumation of at least three graves and damage to surrounding memorials.

The Rosa Bonheur Society, dedicated to the preservation of the cemetery, met on Saturday to assess the damage and share with 11 News its frustration about what is not being done to help protect the cemetery.

Grave markers were haphazardly piled up, graves were dug up and bodies removed, nearby gravestones were damaged and muddy ruts were scattered throughout the 87-year-old cemetery.

The Friends of Rosa Bonheur said no progress has been made to secure an agreement with the developer, Mark Levy, and Levy denies any involvement in the recent damage.

Established in 1936, Rosa Bonheur Cemetery allowed both human and pet burials until its closure in 2004. Despite having space for thousands more burials, society members said attempts to protect the cemetery have been met with resistance. At least 24 humans and 4,000 animals are confirmed to be buried in the cemetery.

Volunteers from the Rosa Bonheur Society, along with a member whose family has plots dating back to 1946, observed the aftermath of the incident on Dec. 20 and 21. Their reports included deep holes, strewn markers, damage to surrounding graves, missing human remains and exposed remains.

Society members said at least three sites were exhumed and said the blind destruction of graves and the scattering of markers suggest a lack of professional guidance.

As the Rosa Bonheur Society gathers to assess the damage, its hope is that those responsible will be held accountable for the disrespect shown to the resting places of both humans and beloved pets.

