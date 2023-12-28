Man dead, woman ‘expected to survive’ after helicopter crashes into SW Miami-Dade canal, police say

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A man has died and a woman was rescued after the helicopter they were in crashed into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the helicopter crashed with two people on board near Southwest 184th Avenue and 120th Street, just before 1:10 p.m., Wednesday. Several calls to 911 ensued.

“According to investigators, the witnesses were stating they saw what appeared to be a helicopter that was spinning and falling,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the waterway to find the helicopter completely submerged. Some searched by air, and divers went into the water.

Moments later, police said, witnesses watched the woman come out of the water. She told first responders there was still a male in the helicopter.

Divers were able to locate the man and pull him out of the water.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson South Medical Center by ground.

“Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries. The female is expected to survive,” said Zabaleta.

As of Wednesday night, police said, the woman is in stable condition.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter is a Hughes 369 aircraft.

Police said the helicopter took off from Fort Myers and was en route to Miami Executive Airport when something went terribly wrong.

Area resident Vivian Alvarez said she saw the immediate aftermath of the crash.

“We saw a chopper very low, very low, and actually, directly, right behind where it happened,” she said.

Shortly after, Alvarez said, she noticed more choppers.

“Soon thereafter, there were like five helicopters,” she said.

It is unclear what led to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation to determine who was flying the helicopter and who was navigating it.

MDPD is handling the death investigation.

Detectives have not confirmed how the victims are related, and they said NTSB officials are expected to identify the pilot.

“It’s pretty scary that something like that happened around here,” said Alvarez. “It’s shocking.”

It will take some time for crews to lift the helicopter out of the canal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.