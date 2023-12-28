Massive lizards invading SC spotted by dozens

Click here for updates on this story

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WHNS) — Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They often have been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown size before buying one.

The lizards eat other reptiles and the eggs of ground-nesting birds like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

SC DNR said since they first confirmed tegus in the state, they have received over 100 sighting reports. They have confirmed 24 black and white tegus and 2 red tegus.

Tegus have been spotted in the following counties: Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Darlington, Dorchester, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, and Union.

South Carolina DNR said if you see a tegu lizard in the wild, report it using this form. Photos are required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

