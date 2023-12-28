Suspected gunman in deadly Paddock Mall shooting still on the run

Click here for updates on this story

OCALA, Florida (WESH) — he man accused of shooting one man dead and injuring another woman at Paddock Mall in Ocala is still on the street.

Now, there’s a $10,000 reward to help find Albert Shell, who police say targeted, shot and killed 40-year-old David Barron on Dec. 23.

People who knew Barron told WESH 2 he was a great father who got along with everyone. They can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him.

“David always had fun. This wasn’t supposed to happen to him. He didn’t deserve this,” Cheatara Taylor, the mother of Barron’s child, said.

Police have not explained why they believe Shell was after Barron, but they are still actively trying to find and capture the suspected shooter.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” said Marcia Harrison, David’s partner and the mother of their children.

From her mother’s home in Ocala, Harrison is waiting for word that police are closer to catching the man who allegedly murdered Barron, who is Harrison’s partner and the father of their young children.

“Two days before Christmas. We just had dinner, we just wrapped all the gifts the night before and everything, and we were excited for Christmas because we were going to do our tradition and watch ‘The Christmas Story,’ which we do Christmas Eve,” Harrison said.

It started Saturday at the Paddock Mall in Ocala in the middle of Christmas shopping. Shots rang out, there was chaos and shoppers thought the armed man was randomly taking aim at them.

But Ocala police say the alleged gunman, Shell, had a target and had a mission to kill popular tattoo artist Barron.

Police said they did know of each other.

“Clearly, we would love to find Albert so we could have a conversation with him and maybe he could shed some light on why this all occurred,” said Maj. Steve Cuppy with the Ocala Police Department.

“You feel like he’s not walking the streets? What do you think he’s doing?” WESH 2’s Michelle Meredith asked.

“I think that’s fair to say. As much as we have publicized this, obviously, he knows he’s wanted right now,” Cuppy said.

Police quickly zoned in on Shell as their suspect.

Shell is still out there somewhere and police need the public’s help finding him.

Harrison said her family needs help trying to understand the impossible and why.

“This person is still out on the loose. He’s still a threat to our community, to our family. He’s still on the loose. I can’t rest,” Harrison said.

And Ocala police say they will not rest until they catch him.

Investigators say Shell also wounded another woman.

Court records show that Shell has been arrested many times in Marion County, including in September, for allegedly attacking his girlfriend. She told police Shell thought she was cheating on him, so he dragged her by the hair into a bathroom and grabbed her by the throat.

That case remains open.

Ocala police say they have a warrant to arrest Shell for the Paddock Mall shooting, and they’re asking anyone who knows where he is to call police or Crimeline.

