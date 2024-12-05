Suspect snaps selfie with a stolen trail cam, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says

Click here for updates on this story

EDNEYVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of stealing a trail camera from an Edneyville home and then giving deputies an early Christmas gift: A selfie.

On Dec. 4, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page about the suspect.

“Folks, we can’t fix stupid, but we can arrest it,” the post said. “On Nov. 26 at around 4 p.m., this genius decided to break into a home on Gilliam Mountain Road in the Edneyville Community. His brilliant move? Stealing a cellular trail camera that snapped his picture while he was taking out the batteries.”

The post then had the photo of the suspected thief.

“If you recognize this criminal mastermind, please contact Detective Joe Bilbrey at 828-694-2716 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on our mobile app,” the sheriff’s office’s post said.

The post ended with this quote: “Let’s help him achieve his ultimate goal: a mugshot.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.