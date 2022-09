El colombiano Rigoberto Urán gana la etapa 17 de la Vuelta a España

🐂 ¡𝑬𝒍 𝑻𝑶𝑹𝑶 𝒅𝒆 𝑼𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑶 never gives up! 🇨🇴 @UranRigoberto wins at Monasterio de Tentudía. 📽️ Enjoy an explosive final KM.#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/W4LR6RB4TD — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 7, 2022

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.