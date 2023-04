Tornado violento en Little Rock, Arkansas, deja decenas de heridos, mientras hay millones bajo amenaza en el centro de EE.UU.

Significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas. I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm. Arkansans must… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 31, 2023

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.