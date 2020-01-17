Public invited to Crook County Fire’s annex dedication

Community

Building houses antique fire gear, and more

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Fire & Rescue invites the public to attend Saturday's dedication of the Prineville Fire Company #1 Annex, a building that serves partly as a museum of the department's history but also has current uses.

The building located at 205 NE 4th Street in Prineville is owned by Crook County Fire & Rescue and currently houses many of the department’s antique fire apparatus and equipment.

Division Chief Russ Deboodt said there's also training conducted in part of the building, as well as a workout facility for firefighters and police.

The dedication is to recognize CCF&R’s 136 years of service to the community and the members who have given time to the department over the years.

The event will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy refreshments while viewing an exciting part of Prineville’s history.

If you have questions, please contact Deboodt at 541-447-5011.