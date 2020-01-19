15th annual Soroptimist Community Baby Shower begins Feb. 1

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Want to help keep the babies of Central Oregon warm and clothed? Get involved in the 15th annual Community Baby Shower, hosted by Soroptimist International of Bend.

Since 2005, SI Bend has been collection gently used or new baby & toddler clothing and hygiene items. With the cooperation of local businesses, retirement homes and a generous community, we make it a priority to ensure our little ones will be warm.

Through the Deschutes County Department of Human Services, all items collected by SI Bend are distributed in Central Oregon to local families in need who cannot afford basic baby care supplies.

From February 1 through March 31, donations such as diapers, unwrapped clothing, blankets, hygiene items, bottles and pacifiers may be dropped off at the convenient locations below. (Unfortunately, used car seats cannot be accepted.)

Bella Studio Salon – 2150 NE Studio Rd, Bend, 97701

BJ’s Quilt Basket -20225 Badger Road, Bend, 97702

Central Oregon Locavore – 1841 NE 3rd St, Bend, 97701

Harcourts, The Garner Group – 2762 Northwest Crossing Drive, Ste.100, Bend, 97703

Hopscotch Kids – 1303 NW Galveston, Bend, 97701

Jake’s Diner – 2210 US Hwy 20, Bend, 97701

Lovejoy’s Market – 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend, 9770

For more details on the SI Bend Community Baby Shower please contact the co-chairs Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and/or Shari Anderson – 541-678-5779. web site: www.sibend.org

###

Celebrating 76+ Years of Service 1943 – 2020

Service never goes out of style. Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend) has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. It is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend offering educational awards to local women, and supports Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Kids Center and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking, especially from the sex slave trade, through the campaign “Free the Girls”. More info is available at – www.sibend.org. A non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization ---Foundation Tax ID #27-0010575