Deschutes Cultural Coalition announces grant recipients
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Cultural Coalition announced Thursday the 2020 recipients of the coalition grants, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The amount available to grant this year was $21,700. Requests amounting to $44,950 from 16 applicants were submitted.
This year’s recipients are:
BEAT-$3,000
Bend Film-$1,000
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra-$1,800
COCC Afrocentric Studies Club- $2900
High Desert Chamber Music-$1000
High Desert Museum-$2,000
KPOV- $500
New Oregon Arts & Letters-$2,000
OperaBend-$2000
Sisters Art Association $2,000
Sunriver Music Festival- $1500
The Tower Theatre Foundation- $2,000
The Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon is the fiscal sponsor for the Deschutes Cultural Coalition Grant.
About Deschutes Cultural Coalition:
The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:
Encourage greater awareness of local culture.
Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents.
Provide cultural education in Deschutes County
Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.
Deschutes Cultural Coalition Board of Directors:
Co-Chairs:
Cate O’Hagan
Cheryl Puddy
Secretary:
Charlotte Gilbride
Treasurer:
Eric Sande
Members:
Chantal Strobel
Chris Van Dyke
Bob Boyd
Jasmine Barnett
Kevin Barclay
Kelly Cannon Miller
Libby Westlund
For more information on the Deschutes Cultural Coalition, Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon, visit https://www.artsandcultureco.org/grants-1.
For more information about the Oregon Cultural Trust, visit: https://culturaltrust.org/
