Deschutes Cultural Coalition announces grant recipients

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Cultural Coalition announced Thursday the 2020 recipients of the coalition grants, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust. The amount available to grant this year was $21,700. Requests amounting to $44,950 from 16 applicants were submitted.

This year’s recipients are:

BEAT-$3,000

Bend Film-$1,000

Central Oregon Youth Orchestra-$1,800

COCC Afrocentric Studies Club- $2900

High Desert Chamber Music-$1000

High Desert Museum-$2,000

KPOV- $500

New Oregon Arts & Letters-$2,000

OperaBend-$2000

Sisters Art Association $2,000

Sunriver Music Festival- $1500

The Tower Theatre Foundation- $2,000

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon is the fiscal sponsor for the Deschutes Cultural Coalition Grant.

About Deschutes Cultural Coalition:

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. Grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local culture.

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents.

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

Deschutes Cultural Coalition Board of Directors:

Co-Chairs:

Cate O’Hagan

Cheryl Puddy

Secretary:

Charlotte Gilbride

Treasurer:

Eric Sande

Members:

Chantal Strobel

Chris Van Dyke

Bob Boyd

Jasmine Barnett

Kevin Barclay

Kelly Cannon Miller

Libby Westlund

For more information on the Deschutes Cultural Coalition, Arts and Culture Alliance of Central Oregon, visit https://www.artsandcultureco.org/grants-1.

For more information about the Oregon Cultural Trust, visit: https://culturaltrust.org/