Crook County Middle School receives grant to bring noted author

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Middle School has been selected as a recipient for one of the 2020 Crook County Cultural Coalition grants.

The $1,000 grant will help fund a visit from a nationally recognized author this spring.

Funded through a collaborative partnership with a private donor and the Crook County Library, the author selected for 2020 is popular Oregon mystery writer April Henry.

Henry, who is well known for her young adult mystery books, will visit Monday and Tuesday, April 20-21.

She will provide several sessions throughout the two days. Three of the sessions will take place at CCMS, one evening session will take place at the Crook County Library, and three sessions will be divided between Pioneer Alternative High School and Crook County High School.