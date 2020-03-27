Redmond Senior Center adds home meal service

Community

Anyone over 60 can have at least one hot meal delivered per day

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Redmond Senior Center partnered with McDonald’s of Redmond to ensure seniors at home aged 60 or older who may have barriers to transportation or other means for meals or groceries can receive at least one meal a day.

Adults over 60 are the most vulnerable population during this worldwide pandemic with COVID-19 and just over 13% of that population is below the poverty level in the Redmond area. Loss of transportation and access to essential services like groceries has compounded the need to reach all Redmond-area seniors who may need a meal.

“In addition to the federally funded Meals-on-Wheels services already provided, we recognize there are seniors at home who do not currently qualify for Meals on Wheels,” said executive director Jamie Christman. "As a result, we have started this “Home Meal Services” program with the help of a generous partnership with McDonald’s of Redmond and our community.”

Considered an essential service, the Redmond Senior Center said it wants to hear from area seniors who may need meal assistance from the center's “Home Meal Services” program.

If you or someone you know is an adult aged 60 or older experiencing any limitations or barriers to meal access, you are urged to contact the Redmond Senior Center directly at 541-548-6325 or info@redmondseniors.org.

To safely prepare the meals and ensure proper delivery protocol is coordinated in compliance with CDC regulations, the Center requests two days advance notice prior to any new “Home Meal Services” distribution. Urgent requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“The volunteers of the Redmond Senior Center are absolutely some of the most giving and kind-hearted people,” said Jo Anne Sutherland, board member, “we are incredibly grateful for their service to our area seniors and in helping make access to meals a priority in conjunction with this generous partnership with McDonalds of Redmond.”

Community members interested in volunteering with or giving to the Home Meal Services program may do so by contacting the Redmond Senior Center directly and / or visiting the website at www.redmondseniors.org for direct donations and information.