Scholarships awarded to 17 Bend-La Pine Latino high school graduates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A total of 17 graduating Latino students from Bend-La Pine Schools received scholarships through a collaboration with the Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, the Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program and the Oregon Community Foundation in June.

Since 2018, the first year of the program, a total of 36 scholarships have been awarded. Students receive scholarship funds that can be applied to higher education or trade school plans.

“The Central Oregon Latino Partnership Program of the Oregon Community Foundation is happy to once again partner with the Education Foundation to award the Central Oregon Latino Scholarships. This collaboration has allowed us to award more students over the last few years. said Evelia Sandoval, COLPP Coordinator.

Priority is given to students who have participated in the Avanza or Ganas programs through COCC or the Juntos program through OSU during their high school year.

Most often, Latino students are the first in their family to attend higher education, with many of them working while attending high school.

“I cannot envision my future without higher education, yet my family and I don’t have the means for me to attend college without scholarships. I want to work in organizations that make a difference. I hope to use my education and opportunities to help those less fortunate in order to make it easier for them to get the success I hope to achieve.” stated one Mountain View High School Latino Scholarship recipient.

Education Foundation Executive Director Michelle Johnson states, “Supporting the educational or career dreams and inspirations of our students is important to the future growth and success of our community and its members. We appreciate our donors and contributors who help make this a reality.”

The Education Foundation has invested over $1.6 million in financial support to the Bend-La Pine and Sunriver K-12 educational community.

Founded in 1988, the Foundation prepares District students for success and future through exceptional educational and extracurricular activities.

The priorities of COLPP are to support Latino communities in Central Oregon through community-based projects that strengthen students, families and Latino leadership networks; build community among Latino and non-Latino leaders and community members; support mentoring programs for Latino youth and Latino professionals.

For more details about this scholarship program, visit the Education Foundation website at www.engagedminds.org or visit the LPP website.