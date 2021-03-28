Midtown Bend boutique hosts Fences for Fido fundraiser

Community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- 541 Trends, a stylish women’s clothing, accessories and gift boutique located in Midtown Bend, will be hosting a fundraiser for Fences for Fido.

The store is giving back for two weeks, as 15% off their sales will go directly to Fences for Fido, from March 31st to April 10th. 541 Trends is located at 190 NE Irving Street Suite 2, off Second, near Greenwood Avenue. There will be raffle baskets with donated goods from local businesses.

Fences for Fido is a local nonprofit organization that improves the quality of life for dogs living outdoors by building fences free of charge for families who keep their dogs on chains, tethers, and in small enclosures. In addition to the fence, we also provide an insulated doghouse for each dog as well as spay/neuter services and emergency veterinary care when needed. (fencesforfido.org)

541 Trends Owner Matina Christopherson commented: "We are fortunate to have an organization with so many dedicated volunteers that give dogs a new life off chain and to live life with a comfortable shelter."

541 Trends offers one of the largest selections of hand-selected women's boutique clothing & accessories in Central Oregon, along with many unique gifts. The store has been in business for nine years and is located at 190 NE Irving Ave Ste 2, off Second Street (and Greenwood) and is open 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Like @541Trends on Facebook, find them on the web at www.541trends.com or call 541.385-8921