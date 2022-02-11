Redmond mom hopes to make her teen son’s birthday special, with cards from community

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond teen, about to turn 16, has had a rough time of it, and could use a bit of cheering up, in the form of birthday cards in the mail, his mom says.

Brandon Fayal of Redmond is home-schooled and disabled, and he hasn’t been able to get many friends to say they’ll be at his March 3 birthday party at Lava Lanes, mom Sonyia Hall said Friday.

“In August, my kids lost their father to COVID-19,” Hall said. “And this has been a tough year for my whole family.”

So since “Brandon loves to receive stuff in the mail,” she’s asked all of her friends and family “to please mail him a birthday card, just to let him know that he’s loved and he’s not forgotten. I am trying to do all I can to make his birthday special.”

“I hope to flood his birthday with hundreds of cards and letters,” she said.

Hall also noted that Brandon loves the rodeo, and wants to be part of it one day.

His address is:

Brandon Fayal

2249 NE Sixth Street

Redmond, OR 97756