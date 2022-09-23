Skip to Content
Bend Police to host Oct. 8 first responder job fair

Bend Police Dept.

The City of Bend Police Department will host a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Riverbend Park in Bend. 

Find out more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and learn about current job openings in local first responder agencies. 

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The following agencies will be in attendance: 

  • City of Bend Police Department 
  • City of Bend Fire & Rescue
  • Black Butte Ranch Police Department
  • Redmond Police Department
  • Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office
  • Deschutes County 911 Service District
  • Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office
  • Oregon State Police
  • Adventure Medics

In addition to booths providing information about public safety and first responder careers and job openings, Bend Fire & Rescue will have an interactive ladder truck on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course. 

Article Topic Follows: Community

KTVZ news sources

