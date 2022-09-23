Bend Police to host Oct. 8 first responder job fair

The City of Bend Police Department will host a First Responder Job Fair and Community Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Riverbend Park in Bend.

Find out more about careers in law enforcement and public safety and learn about current job openings in local first responder agencies.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The following agencies will be in attendance:

City of Bend Police Department

City of Bend Fire & Rescue

Black Butte Ranch Police Department

Redmond Police Department

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office

Deschutes County 911 Service District

Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office

Oregon State Police

Adventure Medics

In addition to booths providing information about public safety and first responder careers and job openings, Bend Fire & Rescue will have an interactive ladder truck on site, and Bend Police will set up the Oregon Physical Abilities Test (ORPAT) course.