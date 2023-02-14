Sign-ups now open for 2023 High Desert Food & Farm Directory

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Calling all local farmers, ranchers, food businesses and everyone in between! The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is seeking partners in the tri-county area of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, as well as the lands of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to join our local food and farm community.

2023 partnership sign-ups are now open at hdffa.org/partner, HDFFA said in a news release Monday:

HDFFA supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration and inclusion. It is founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food that is easily accessible and sustainably produced in Central Oregon; and HDFFA works to support the farmers, ranchers, and makers that provide it. Through partnerships, HDFFA is able to boost and support the local food and farm community.

Joining a network of 140+ local food producers and purveyors comes with many benefits. Collective marketing, free admission to events and networking opportunities, a listing in HDFFA’s Food and Farm Directory (Central Oregon’s #1 guide to local food!), and opportunities to sell locally grown, raised, and crafted products in HDFFA’s Local Food Boxes are just a few.

Sign up by March 1, 2023 in order to be included in HDFFA’s 12th annual Food and Farm Directory. The Directory, which is free to the public, will be distributed via both The Source and The Nugget. You can find it in businesses all over the region, reaching 35,000+ readers. All Partners will also have a customized profile on GetATaste.org (the digital Food and Farm Directory). Visit https://hdffa.org/partner to learn more about partnerships, benefits, and discounts.

“The Food & Farm Directory is the only one of its kind in our region. We are proud to partner with and celebrate the farmers, ranchers, and food businesses that form the backbone of our local food system.”

— Louise Shirley, Program Director

For any questions, please contact Kendra at kendra@hdffa.org.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info visit hdffa.org.