Shepherd’s House Ministries and Bethlehem Inn prepare their Thanksgiving feasts for those in need

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House Ministries, a leading nonprofit organization that serves those struggling with trauma, addiction, and the homeless population in Central Oregon, announced its annual Thanksgiving Dinner event will take place on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.

“We love the opportunity to open our doors and invite anyone who's looking to be able to connect with folks for a Thanksgiving meal inside to get warm, to eat some good food, and to be able to connect with some people around some tasty food really gives a chance for some personal interaction," Director of Navigation Services Evan Hendrix said Tuesday.

Preparing and serving the dinner takes dozens of volunteers. Last year, 80 people turned out to make the meal a success. The dinner is open to all in the new temporary day use area at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Second Street.

"It really gives a chance for some personal interaction, and our experience is that that breaks down barriers, and it breaks down judgments, and just allows us to connect with each other's stories and to really come together as a community," Hendrix added.

Bethlehem Inn is also preparing to serve a Thanksgiving meal to its residents, which could be as many as 120. The turkey is coming from Baldy's BBQ and the traditional sides will be provided by the Unitarian Universalist Association.

Executive director Gwenn Wysling said, "We want to create that sense of celebration here for those that stay. So there's a lot of gratitude, and they share in that gratitude, saying thanks to the volunteers and thanks to the community for making a place like Bethlehem Inn.”

The volunteer holiday effort will start Thursday morning with brunch, and then more volunteers will be on hand to serve dinner.

Wysling said, “I am really touched by those that serve here, either on staff or volunteers. It just really warms our hearts, and it certainly warms the hearts and the bellies of those that are staying here, the families, the kids and the adults.”

The Shepherd's House Thanksgiving Dinner will take place at 181 Franklin Avenue in Bend and is open to everyone in the community, the organization said in Tuesday's announcement, which continues below:

As part of Shepherd's House Ministries' ongoing commitment to foster life change for those facing homelessness and poverty, the Thanksgiving Dinner aims to create a sense of community, share a warm meal, and foster a spirit of gratitude during the holiday season.

"All Are Welcome"

Shepherd's House Ministries extends a warm invitation to all members of the community to join the Thanksgiving Dinner. Whether individuals are experiencing homelessness, facing economic challenges, or simply seeking companionship during the holiday, Shepherd's House Ministries welcomes everyone with open arms.

Monetary Donations Welcome

Shepherd's House Ministries encourages individuals and businesses to contribute through monetary donations to support the Thanksgiving Dinner and ongoing initiatives. Donations can be made securely online at shministries.org.

"We believe in the power of community and connection!" said Shelly Gibbs Director of Development at Shepherd's House Ministries. "The Thanksgiving Dinner is an opportunity for us to come together, share a meal, and express gratitude for our community we have built. We invite everyone to join us in celebration and gratitude this Thanksgiving."

For more information about Shepherd's House Ministries and the Thanksgiving Dinner event, please visit shministries.org or contact:

Shelly Gibbs

Director of Development

media@shministries.org

(541) 588-0578

About Shepherd's House Ministries:

Shepherd's House Ministries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering lasting life-change in the lives of men, women, and children struggling with trauma, addiction and homelessness. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, Shepherd's House Ministries seeks to create a grace-filled and inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.