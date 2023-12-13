Bend singer-songwriter brings greater awareness to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline with new holiday song

(Update: adding video, comments from Marianne Thomas and her vocal student)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Isn't it time we start letting love lead?" This is one of the lyrics in Bend-based private music coach Marianne Thomas's newly released song. Through her music, she is reminding people that a three-digit number has the potential to save lives.

Her new Christmas/holiday original song “Love For Us This Christmas” is raising awareness about 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

According to her website, "Marianne Thomas is a singer/songwriter classically-trained pianist, recording artist, vocal coach and actress. Marianne has fronted many bands as the lead singer and keyboardist – performing on many stages in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and five European countries."

Her latest music video was filmed at Sound Smith Studios in Bend.

"The last time I was at that studio was when I was doing my last CD, and that was the last time I talked to my sister and she was in crisis. I remember leaving the studio to talk to her outside and, you know, we just didn't know how to help." Thomas said.

Thomas lost her sister Cynthia and one of her former piano students Leah to suicide. She says it was around 10 to 15 years ago, at a time when services such this hotline did not exist.

She says Leah's mother donated money for her to record the song and video.

"It's pretty cool. It was like my student and my sister and, you know, we kind of all came together in this kind of magical way." said Thomas.

"I think if they had that number, you know, somebody is going to understand. Just knowing that somebody is going to be on the other end of the phone that understands sort of brings suicide out of the darkness." Thomas said.

Thomas says her goal is to produce more music that advocates for mental health and helps people through trauma. Her message is already resonating with her students.

"The meaning that she put behind the song is something that's actually super important to me." said one of her vocal students, McKenzie Brass. "There's not much out there. People don't know who to call. They don't know if they want to because they don't know what's going to happen when they reach out."

Thomas highlighted that the holiday season can be difficult, especially for those coping with the loss of a loved one. Through her latest song, she encourages everyone to embrace compassion during times of hardship.