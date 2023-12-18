Brooks Resources unveils free 2024 annual wall calendar, featuring Tumalo Falls, also helps Bend High ski team

(Update: adding video and comments from Brooks Resources, Bend High/Caldera Ski Team )

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 annual wall calendar. This tradition has spanned over four decades, and each year features the landscapes that define Central Oregon.

Valorie Yost, director of marketing for Brooks Resources noted Tuesday, “I see the calendar in my doctor's office or my accountant's office. And it's just it really brings me a lot of joy that the public embraces that tradition for so long. I'm just glad to see it continue.”

The calendar is available for free to the community, while supplies last.

For more than 40 years, the Brooks Resources calendar has featured the diverse and awe-inspiring scenery that characterizes the region. Each edition showcases a different Central Oregon landscape, and for 2024, it’s the iconic Tumalo Falls, beautifully captured by photographer Christian Heeb.

“And we've never featured some of the falls before. It's kind of iconic. Central Oregonians love that," Yost said.

Mike Hollern, Brooks Resources Chairman of the Board since the inception of the calendar tradition, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We look forward to this tradition each year to give back to the community that has supported us for nearly 55 years. And with the unending beauty of our region, we don’t foresee running out of stunning scenery to feature any time soon."

Brooks Resources is partnering with the Bend High School Ski Team to distribute free calendars to local businesses and gathering spots throughout the community. This unique partnership aims to share Central Oregon's beauty and support and engage with the local youth and sports community.

“This is our second year partnering with the Bend High and Caldera Ski Team, and we were just fortunate that those students have the week off of school and are excited to help us get the calendar out to the public," Yost continued.

Ski team coach Erin Foley loves giving out the calendars: “The reactions on folks' faces when we show up and we say, 'Hey, we're with the Bend and Caldera Alpine Ski Team. We love to leave some of these calendars for you if you'd like' -- and the faces just light up. They're so excited to get these calendars.”

Brooks Resources donated $750 to the ski team to help with their expenses for the 2023-24 season.

“We don't have funding from the school district any more," Foley said, "and so any little bit of extra money can be so helpful in a situation like this, having something that is consistent for us every year that brings Brooks Resources, brings us back every year to do this is so amazing, and we are so grateful to them for that.”

The 2024 Brooks Resources wall calendar is now available for pickup at the Brooks Resources corporate office at 409 NW Franklin Avenue in Bend. The office is open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

