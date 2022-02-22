Assistance League of Bend providing new clothing to over 700 C.O. students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend is providing new clothing to over 700 students in kindergarten through grade 12.

Like the fall clothing campaign, students will shop for new school clothes at the Redmond and Bend Walmart stores on designated shopping days in February and March.

The high school and middle school students will shop for new school clothes using $100 vouchers and the elementary students will shop for new school clothes using $80 vouchers provided by Assistance League of Bend.

The vouchers are distributed to students in need by the Family Access Network advocates at each school. Assistance League of Bend has modified the shopping events to help keep the students and volunteers safe and they are excited to be able to support students in person again this winter.

Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items. One in five local children live in poverty. In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that new clothes elevate a child’s self-esteem, help them feel more accepted by their peers, and empower them to learn. Children with better self-esteem are more likely to complete their education, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Contact Susan Heberlein at osb@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the Operation School Bell program.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.

Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner