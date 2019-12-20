Construction safety summit in Bend next month

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-day training conference in Central Oregon next month will focus on the safety and health of workers in residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

The Jan. 27-28 Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit will delve into a variety of topics, including fall protection, personal protective equipment, silica hazards, and electrical safety.

Attendees will have access to a range of training sessions, including everything from the OSHA 10-hour training for construction and competent person for silica hazards to work zone safety and flagging. Certifications and recertifications will be available. And the conference will offer opportunities to earn continuing education credits through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the 19th annual event at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend.

The conference’s keynote presentation, “Accidents are Forever,” will be delivered by Matt Pomerinke of Longview, Wash., on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Pomerinke was 21 years old and working at a lumber mill when his arm was caught in an unguarded conveyor drive chain and ultimately amputated just below the elbow.

He now shares his story at businesses, schools, and conferences to help people prevent such accidents. Pomerinke said he hopes people, after listening to his presentation, understand that an accident has a ripple effect that never really goes away.

“All your friends, family, and coworkers go through it, not just you,” he said.

The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit’s other workshops include:

Excavation safety and soil classification

Fall prevention

Safety leadership and culture

Cool tools and apps for construction

What to expect from an Oregon OSHA enforcement inspection

Multi-employer worksites

Heat stress and Total Worker Health

Safety meetings

Marijuana and the workplace

Registration for pre-conference workshops (Monday, Jan. 27) is $50. Conference registration (Tuesday, Jan. 28) is $85. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $140 for both days. The cost of attending the silica competent person workshop (Monday, Jan. 27) is $75.

To register, go to http://safetyseries.cvent.com/summit20. If you have questions or need help registering, call the Oregon OSHA Conference Section, 503-947-7411.

###

About Oregon OSHA:

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.