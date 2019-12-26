BPRD seeks youth basketball referees

Community Billboard

The Bend Park and Recreation District has a record-number 840 kids playing on 84 teams in the 3rd, 4th and 5th grade basketball league this season. With 40 games being played every Saturday this winter, there is a great need for paid officials.

Pay rate is $12 per game. Games are played at Bend-area middle schools on Saturdays from Jan. 18 to March 7.

“Referees are an essential part of the program,” said Rich Ekman, sports program coordinator. “Potential applicants must enjoy working with youth and be able to create a positive, encouraging environment.”

Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have sound basketball knowledge. Applicants must be 14 years of age, and be able to complete a criminal background screening and a pre-employment drug test.

Interested applicants must attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 pm at the District Office, 799 SW Columbia St.

For more information contact, contact Rich Ekman, BPRD sports program coordinator at (541) 706-6126, rich@bendparksandrec.org.