Crook County SO reports four DUII arrests in holiday patrols

One tested for .28 blood alcohol level

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four people for driving under the influence of intoxicants during a 20-day grant-funded holiday saturation patrol period.

From December 13, 2019 to January 1, 2020, deputies focused their patrols on rural roadways in an effort to spot drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The saturation patrols are part of the Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving campaign sponsored by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Grant funding allows CCSO to put extra deputies on the road to enforce impaired driving laws without taking away from response to normal calls for service.

In one case, deputies driving through Prineville at 7:30 p.m. came across a vehicle that did not dim its lights when approaching oncoming traffic (case #19-1682). The driver, William May, 32, of Prineville, was pulled over and was highly impaired.

Following arrest, May provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level of 0.28%. May was charged with DUII

The next grant-funded DUII saturation patrols are planned for the weekend of Super Bowl Sunday – February 1-2, 2020. Deputies say it’s never too soon to plan ahead to avoid impaired driving.