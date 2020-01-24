Public asked to help choose Prineville roundabout artwork

Community Billboard

Online survey for five options that share the Western style for city's gateway

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Now that Prineville's first roundabout is open and a local sculptor has been chosen for its center artwork, the public is being asked in an online survey to vote for its favorite among five choices for the piece.

The online survey available at this link until Feb. 2 comes two years after an initial survey by the Tom McCall Roundabout Feature Committee that asked community members what kind of art they'd like to see in the traffic circle at the intersection of state Highway 126 and Tom McCall Road.

"The feature will be designed using recycled metal and positioned in the roundabout as a gateway to Prineville," the survey's introduction states.

Greg Congleton has offered up five options in conceptual renderings, all fitting the chosen Western theme: a bronc rider (base or no base), a girl riding a horse, a man leading a horse or a mare and foal.

Once the votes are tallied, they'll be shared with the committee and help with its recommendation to the Prineville City Council and Crook County Court.