Community asked to recommend new Prineville school’s name

Community Billboard

As well as 'theme' school's mascot, school colors

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County School District officials are seeking community input to name the new elementary art, technology and adventure theme school that will open in September at the Pioneer Complex in downtown Prineville.

Anyone who would like to weigh in on the name, mascot and school colors may take an online survey, which is open through Friday, Feb. 21.

Access the survey online at https://forms.gle/Gz7mpQw8TMJWJrFK8.

A link to the survey is also on the CCSD website and Facebook pages. Paper copies of the survey are available at the school district office and the Crook County Library.

“This is a community school, and we want the community to be in on naming this unique learning place,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

School district policy requires that names given to schools must reflect geographical or natural features, locations, and the historical identity of the community, the subdivision in which it is located, or other locally relevant characteristics or attributes. The school may not be named after a person.

The online survey has three questions and asks for recommendations for the name of the school, the school mascot, and the school colors.

Once the survey closes, the superintendent will compile a list that meets board policy and share the top selections with the board. The board will select from among the top choices. Board members will decide on the final selection during the Feb. 10 board meeting.

“I am excited to get as much community input as we can for the school name. We did that often with the construction of Barnes Butte. It’s my desire to ramp that up,” said Jim Bates, the current Barnes Butte Elementary principal who will be principal of the new school.

The theme-based school will likely enroll 240 kindergarten through fourth-grade students the first year.

The school will focus on art, technology and adventure learning and will open in the East First Street Pioneer South building, which for decades housed Crooked River Elementary primary students. Parents will have an opportunity to apply this spring if they would like their children to attend the school.

District officials took action to open a theme school last fall to address the unexpected student enrollment surge.