Pacific Power matching Oregon Energy Fund donations 2-to-1

PORTLAND, Ore (KTVZ) — Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail in February will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.

“Partnership like the long standing one with the Oregon Energy Fund make a difference,” said William Comeau, vice president of customer experience and innovation. ”This program personifies that commitment as it brings our organization and customers together to help others.”

Oregon Energy Fund is Oregon’s leading energy assistance nonprofit. Founded in 1989, OEF has helped more than 300,000 Oregonians pay their monthly energy bills in times of crisis, ensuring families don’t have to choose between electricity and other necessities like food, rent, or medical care. Last year, donations from Pacific Power’s customers, employees, and corporate branch helped support 589 households throughout Oregon, including 455 children, 215 seniors, and 245 people with disabilities.

Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need in the same county where the donor resides.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power's customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.