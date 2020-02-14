Bethlehem Inn receives engineering excellence honor

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announced Friday it received one of three Grand Awards presented at the 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Multnomah Athletic Club on Jan. 30.

In 2017, Bethlehem Inn found itself in need of more space and a complete redesign of its 1960s-era motel. A decision was made to partner with RH2 Engineering to provide the necessary engineering design and construction management services for the redevelopment of the site. The Inn successfully completed its campus rebuild in the summer of 2019.

Each year, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Oregon judge projects that demonstrate an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement and value.

It is rare for the ACEC to recognize a project like Bethlehem Inn that addresses such critical social need, which is also championed by civic leaders together with the community.

Bethlehem Inn has also been honored through recognition awards from:

1. OHCS – 2019 Organization Award of Merit

2. COBA – 2018 Non-Profit of the Year

3. COAR – 2018 Best Rebuild of an Essential Central Oregon Facility

4. Environmental Center – 2018 Exemplar Sustainability Award

Bethlehem Inn is committed to transforming lives with shelter, help and hope by providing a warm bed, hot shower, 3 meals each day and case management services for adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.

Each year, the Inn provides shelter and support for 1,400 individuals across a range of needs. To make a donation and learn more about how you can be a part of Central Oregon’s solution to end homelessness, please call 541.322.8768 or visit www.bethleheminn.org. Financial donations may made online or mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.