Redmond PD report Jan. speed, seat belt enforcement results

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the month of January, the Redmond Police Department conducted grant-funded speed and seat belt enforcement patrols.

Redmond patrol officers working these shifts made a total of 35 enforcement contacts with 23 of these being speed-related, in addition to officers working regular patrol shifts.

Enhanced patrols included the area of the Yew Avenue and Airport Way interchange and downtown Redmond, as well as South Canal Boulevard near the 27th Street roundabout.

Redmond Police will continue enhanced patrols throughout the year to include Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April. The goal of these increased grant-funded patrols is to reduce fatalities and injuries through support of traffic safety law enforcement, training and public education.

The officers of your Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest community in Oregon. Preventing, locating and arresting DUII drivers is one of many ways they are working to accomplish this vision.

Funding to support these enhanced speed and seat belt enforcement patrols is provided by a Traffic Safety Grant awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Your Redmond Police Department serves you by responding to nearly 24,000 calls for service a year, with a professional staff of 45 sworn officers and 11 support staff.