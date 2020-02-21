Environmental Center awards waste reduction grants

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five organizations / businesses have won a grant from The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Community Grants Program to support waste reduction efforts.

Out of 30 compelling applications, there were three winning projects tackling single-use disposables, one working on diversion of wasted food, and one that addresses recycling contamination. The grants totaled more than $7,000.

Funded projects include:

Council on Aging of Central Oregon – to implement reusable bags for their Meals on Wheels community-based food delivery program for aging adults across Central Oregon

– to implement reusable bags for their Meals on Wheels community-based food delivery program for aging adults across Central Oregon Central Oregon Community College – to design and install signage across campus for consistent and accurate education that addresses recycling contamination and encourages increased diversion of recyclables from the landfill

– to design and install signage across campus for consistent and accurate education that addresses recycling contamination and encourages increased diversion of recyclables from the landfill SCP (Soul, Community, Planet) Hotel in Redmond – to help implement an on-site composting program

– to help implement an on-site composting program Taco Del Mar: Bend and Redmond – to replace single-use disposable foodware and utensils with reusables for eat-in diners

– to replace single-use disposable foodware and utensils with reusables for eat-in diners Sunriver Owner’s Association – to replace Styrofoam single-use coffee cups with reusable coffee mugs in their Sunriver SHARC Bite café

Another round of Rethink Waste community grant applications will open this fall.

The Rethink Waste Project, a program of The Environmental Center, provides waste prevention and reduction education for Deschutes County residents, businesses, and organizations through a partnership with Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage and recycling service providers. They offer free presentations around waste reduction, recycling, food waste prevention, and more.

Learn more at: www.RethinkWasteProject.org.