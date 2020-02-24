Walden announces Congressional Art Competition

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., announced Monday that his office is now accepting submissions for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

High school students from across Oregon’s Second District are invited to compete for a chance to showcase their art in the U.S. Capitol Building, where it will be seen by Members of Congress and countless visitors from around the world.

“The annual Congressional Art Competition has always been one of my favorite parts of serving the people of Oregon," Walden said. "It is a privilege to see the incredible talent of young artists in southern, central, and eastern Oregon at work. One exceptional student will have the opportunity to have their art displayed on the national stage, and I look forward to seeing what the Second District has to offer.”

Submissions for the Congressional Art Competition will be reviewed by a panel of experts which includes local artists and art professors. One winner and several runners-up will be selected.

In addition to a coveted spot in the 2020 national student art exhibit in the Capitol, the winner will receive complimentary round-trip airfare for two to visit Washington, D.C., a chance to see their artwork on display, and an invitation to a reception held in their honor. Runners-up will receive local recognition, and their artwork will be displayed in one of Walden’s offices in Bend, Medford, or La Grande.

To enter this contest, students should submit no more than two pieces of two-dimensional artwork and the Student Information & Release Form by April. Please email photos of the artwork (as a .jpeg), along with the student release form to Ryan Rea at ryan.rea@mail.house.gov

All forms and further information can be found at: https://walden.house.gov/artcompetition.