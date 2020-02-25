La Pine Lions Club to host Oregon District convention

Community Billboard

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Lions Club is pleased to announce it will be hosting the annual convention for Oregon Lions District 36G on April 24 & 25.

District Governor, La Pine’s Gary Mose, strongly desired to hold this important gathering here in La Pine to not only show off the area’s beauty, but to let the rest of Oregon know our hospitality and genuine caring for our children and those in need.

The La Pine community is expecting about 150 Lions.

The emphasis this year is on Childhood Cancer. As part of our convention projects, we are accepting new or handmade blankets, hats and scarves; new PJs for infants and youth; and pop tabs. Donations are welcome any time; however, attendees are encouraged to bring their donations to the convention.

Donations will benefit children and families in our district dealing with cancer and other childhood illnesses. We will also have a silent auction with proceeds going to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research. Please consider donating silent auction items for these worthy causes; you need not attend the convention to donate.

For more information, send email to lapinelionsclub@gmail.com or visit our website at https://lapinelionsclub.org.