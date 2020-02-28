Prineville police report Seat Belt Blitz enforcement results

Community Billboard

During the Feb. 3-16 Seat Belt Blitz, the Prineville Police Department conducted 38 traffic stops, assisted with a traffic crash on NE 3rd Street and responded to a burglary alarm on NW Deer Street.

Officers issued six citations for seat belt violations, three citations for driving without insurance, 12 warnings for speeding, five warnings for seat belt violations, 10 warning for equipment violations and 12 warnings for other traffic violations.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, even for short distances, and to drive safely!