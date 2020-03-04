Deschutes County Health Services begins daily COVID-19 email updates

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services on Wednesday began offering a daily email update on COVID-19 for interested community members.

Community members can sign up for updates on the COVID-19 situation locally, state-wide, nationally, and globally, as well as links to the most current resources at http://bit.ly/COVID19UPDATES.

At the time of this release Wednesday afternoon, more than 400 individuals have already subscribed.

“We hope community members will use this resource to stay up-to-date with the latest developments on COVID-19,” said Dr. Jenny Faith, Central Oregon Pubic Health epidemiologist. “We are in daily communication with our partners at Oregon Health Authority and CDC so we can best prepare our community.”

Central Oregon currently has no known cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). The counties, along with partners in the Central Oregon region, have been actively preparing, monitoring and communicating with health care providers, partner agencies, and residents for several weeks now.

Find additional COVID-19 information and resources at: www.deschutes.org/covid19

Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County public health professionals continue to work together to plan for and respond to emerging health issues and will continue working together to provide a coordinated and timely response to the emerging COVID-19 situation.

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network’s Joint Information Center (JIC) continues to operate and will keep members of the public and media updated about emerging issues related to COVID-19.

Resources for more information

Community members with questions about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) can dial 2-1-1 for general information about COVID-19, including information about prevention, symptoms, and the situation in Oregon.



COIEN’s website, www.coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com provides a collective resource for up-to-date information. Community members can call 2-1-1 for general information and questions.

Access to accurate, timely information both locally and nationally is encouraged. Our County Public Health experts point to the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as good sources of information.

Public health officials regularly manage communicable disease outbreaks, and are prepared to investigate and respond if we have a COVID-19 case in Central Oregon. Central Oregon Public Health Departments coordinate to plan for and respond to emerging health threats and will continue working together to provide a coordinated and timely response to COVID-19.

About Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN)

Central Oregon Emergency Information Network (COEIN), includes Deschutes County Health Services, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Health System, Crook County Health Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, tri-county public schools, City of Bend, Bend Police, Bend Fire & Rescue, and others.

COEIN’s purpose is to collect, coordinate and distribute timely and accurate information.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact the COEIN JIC at 541.316.0087 or centraloregoninfo@gmail.com.