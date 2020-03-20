Rimrock Trails offers telehealth counseling

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rimrock Trails is committed to creating lasting change in the lives of individuals and families in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville by providing timely access to evidence-based and affordable mental health services.

If individuals are self-isolating, they can still see a therapist with video visits, otherwise known as Telehealth Counseling.

This practice is recognized as a reputable form of counseling that can be provided in the safety and comfort of one’s own home or at a location most convenient for them.

Rimrock Trails’ diverse team of therapists and behavioral health professionals can support the full mental well-being from the privacy and ease of home.

All one needs to participate in Telehealth Counseling is access to a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with video capabilities. The non-profit utilizes a secure online Telehealth platform that is simple and easy to use.

Individuals can contact the clinics at (888) 532-6247 and a Coordinator will be happy to assist them in scheduling an individual or family Telehealth Counseling appointment.

“We know that the stress of the COVID-19 virus is exacerbating individuals’ anxiety, depression, grief, isolation and a myriad of other concerns. During the health crisis, we are continuing to provide uncompromised mental health counseling for children, teens, adults, and families as we walk through this uncertain time together.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Community Relations Manager

Rimrock Trails has mental health counseling clinics in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville. They accept private pay, insurance, and Medicaid.

