ODFW seeks applicants for statewide board, regional councils

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for people with an interest in hunting, wildlife conservation and land management to serve on the Access and Habitat Program’s statewide board and regional councils.

Volunteers in these positions meet several times a year to consider funding projects that open private land to hunting access or improve wildlife habitat for game animals.

Find application materials at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp

ODFW is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Statewide Hunter Representative – Apply by April 24 (see Statewide board application)

Statewide board members are appointed to four-year terms by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. They meet four times each year in various communities throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony and act as liaisons between the program and the public. The Board is made up of seven volunteers — three landowner representatives, three hunter representatives, and the Chair — who review and recommend wildlife habitat improvement and hunting access projects to the Commission.

Regional Council positions – Open until filled (see Regional Council application)

Applicants for the regional positions should live or work in that region (see map). Duties of the position including participation in up to four public meetings each year in various communities in their region to review A&H project proposals and conduct other council business. Contact the Regional Council Coordinator for more information.

Northwest Region

One Landowner Representative position

Deschutes Klamath

One Landowner Representative position

One Hunter Representative position

Malheur

One Chair position

Two Landowner Representatives positions

The A&H Program is funded by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses and the sale of deer and elk raffle entries and auction tags. The program has opened millions of acres of private land to hunting, find A&H properties available to hunt at http://oregonhuntingmap.com/.

